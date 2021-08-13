Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Down 88.6% in July

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE WIA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,312. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,473,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 102,204 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 112.7% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 361,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 191,792 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 345,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

