Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 564.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PAI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 2,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,320. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

