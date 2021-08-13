Western Digital (WDC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Digital is benefitting from momentum seen in the solid state drive (SSD) market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. Encouraging PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks, are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Improving enterprise markets and higher demand for flash solutions in the gaming vertical are positives. The company is also expected to gain from its cloud-based solutions in the long haul. Robust demand for its 16- and 18-terabyte energy assisted drives are expected to drive the top line performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, increasing expenses on product enhancements, a highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain concerns.”

6/14/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 226.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

