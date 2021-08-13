Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 87.1% in July

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WTHVF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,466. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Westhaven Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

