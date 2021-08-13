Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.88. Weyco Group shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 17,229 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $239.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the first quarter worth about $919,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

