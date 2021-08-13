Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Wharf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299. Wharf has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.