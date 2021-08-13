Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%.

WPM stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. 2,081,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,373. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

