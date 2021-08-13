Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given a C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has been given a C$50.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB set a C$60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.39.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$56.00. 496,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,741. The stock has a market cap of C$25.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

