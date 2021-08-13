Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.39.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE WPM traded up C$1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$55.63. 790,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.84. The firm has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$73.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.