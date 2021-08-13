Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.19% of Whirlpool worth $26,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

NYSE:WHR opened at $230.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.06 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

