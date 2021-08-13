Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,672 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.09. 1,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,304. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.06 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.