WhiteCoin Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $753.76 million and approximately $27.56 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043723 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008892 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002122 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 936,173,690 coins and its circulating supply is 736,173,689 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

