Whiteheart (WHITE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $147,293.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $1,025.57 or 0.02216933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $147,293.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

