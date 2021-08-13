WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Critical Survey

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Templeton Global Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.27 $31.68 million $1.17 13.34 Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Templeton Global Income Fund has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Templeton Global Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 93.36% 8.29% 3.97% Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Templeton Global Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 121.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and Templeton Global Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 Templeton Global Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential downside of 9.51%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Templeton Global Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Templeton Global Income Fund was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.