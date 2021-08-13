Wilder World 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.20 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $56.61 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.81 or 0.00886177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00105982 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,492,884 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

