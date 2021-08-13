William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ironSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.41.

IS opened at $9.68 on Friday. ironSource has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IS. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $39,908,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $21,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $17,076,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

