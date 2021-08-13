William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Open Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

LPRO opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.