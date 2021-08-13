William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of MEG opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,158,523. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

