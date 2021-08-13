William Blair Comments on Insulet Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

PODD stock opened at $281.35 on Friday. Insulet has a one year low of $197.08 and a one year high of $306.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,164.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 832.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.