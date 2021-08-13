William Blair Comments on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

MRVI stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

