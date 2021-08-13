William Blair Comments on ShotSpotter, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ShotSpotter in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $42.20 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.73 million, a PE ratio of 383.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ShotSpotter by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 12.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.