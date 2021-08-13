William Blair Comments on SunOpta Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $150,367.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,346.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

