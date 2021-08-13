William Blair Comments on TaskUs, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TaskUs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TaskUs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,635,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

