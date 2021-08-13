Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells $2,463,900.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,236. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

