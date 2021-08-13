Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.01.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after purchasing an additional 452,136 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $221.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.01. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

