WinCash Market Cap Reaches $42,212.34 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $42,212.34 and $303.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

