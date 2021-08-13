WINk (WIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.00197396 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

