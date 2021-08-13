Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of WELX stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $4.01. 345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06. Winland has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.00.
About Winland
Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.