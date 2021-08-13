Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $17,517,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

