Wirex Token (WXT) Achieves Market Cap of $41.31 Million

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Wirex Token has traded up 58.1% against the dollar. One Wirex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirex Token has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and $23.62 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00154908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.07 or 0.99779141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00857155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wirex Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,600,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

