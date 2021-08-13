WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.32 and last traded at $76.22. Approximately 7,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.