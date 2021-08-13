WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.41

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 10278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth $63,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

