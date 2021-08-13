WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 588,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of WisdomTree Investments worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 501,843 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $954.40 million, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

WETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

