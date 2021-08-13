WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.10. 452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.