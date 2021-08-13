WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.04

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and traded as high as $43.10. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 97,362 shares changing hands.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 588,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 356,130 shares during the period. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $13,112,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $10,057,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 207,819 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 239,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

