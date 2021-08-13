WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.36 and last traded at $62.36. 129,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 326,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.38.

