WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.64. Approximately 77,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 143,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGY. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

