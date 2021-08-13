Wolfe Research Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $190.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $11.17 on Friday, reaching $157.48. 57,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,241. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -259.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

