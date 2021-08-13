Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in July

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WTKWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

