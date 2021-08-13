Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in July

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WTKWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

