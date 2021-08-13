Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Short Interest Update

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WOLV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,285. Wolverine Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Wolverine Technologies
Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.