Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Short Interest Update

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WOLV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,285. Wolverine Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Wolverine Technologies alerts:

About Wolverine Technologies

Wolverine Technologies Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. It holds a interest in the Cache River Property, which consists of 53 mineral claims is located to the west of Goose Bay, Labrador.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.