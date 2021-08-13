Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Increased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

WDAY traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.68. The company had a trading volume of 737,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.35 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $181.08 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.