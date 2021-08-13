Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,907,100 shares, a growth of 809.5% from the July 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,521,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WKSP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,295. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.50 and a beta of 2.06. Worksport has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Worksport had a negative net margin of 719.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

