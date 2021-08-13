World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.38. 1,292,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.01. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

