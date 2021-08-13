World Token Price Down 7.6% This Week (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. World Token has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $107,437.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, World Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00140566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00155618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.99 or 0.99964599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00859013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,566,870 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

