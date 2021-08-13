WOWswap Price Tops $8.08 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $8.08 or 0.00017417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $82,429.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00138674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00153093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99923431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.00856381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

