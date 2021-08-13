Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $23,254.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $641.78 or 0.01352913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00140343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,383.49 or 0.99887984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00852989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.