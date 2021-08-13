Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.87 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.46 or 0.00139388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $111.46 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00887912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.