Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Market Cap Reaches $325,305.81

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $956.78 or 0.02059645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $325,305.81 and $7,450.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.44 or 0.00898616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00115437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043964 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.