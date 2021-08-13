W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.16. W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

WTI opened at $3.25 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $462.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 3.28.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 862,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,396 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

