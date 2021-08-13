X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $76,365.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

